Edinburgh law firm Gibson Kerr has expanded its Family Law team with announcement of a key new position.

Nadine Martin has been appointed Family Law Associate to support the increasing demand for the firm’s services, particularly in the west of Scotland.

Nadine Martin is accredited as a specialist by the Law Society of Scotland in both Family Law and Child Law and is an accredited Family Mediator. She regularly speaks at conferences and contributes to professional journals.

Based in Glasgow, her appointment is intended to enhance the firm’s family law service to clients in the west of Scotland.

Partner and Head of Family Law, Fiona Rasmusen, said the appointment – which means the Family Law Team now numbers nine – meets Gibson Kerr’s commitment to provide clients with a friendly approachable service.

Fiona said: “We continue to see increasing demand for our family law services despite the upheaval that Covid-19 has brought to all our lives.

“As we continue to perform strongly and grow, we remain committed to providing our clients with a friendly approachable service and to making sure we are the firm where family comes first.

“Nadine brings a wealth of experience in both child and family law as well as expertise in mediation which makes her a real asset to the team.”

Nadine Martin’s established practice encompasses all areas of family law and child law, including separation, divorce, financial provision, cohabitation, residence and contact disputes and relocation of children. An experienced mediator, Nadine works with families and couples to resolve financial and child issues in a collaborative way.

