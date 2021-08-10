The latest in the luxury self-catering developments run by Cheval will be completed and handed over by the developers later this month.

The Chris Stewart Group (CSG) has been working on 329 High Street, which is owned by The City of Edinburgh Council and leased from them, since 2019. The council office space was declared underused and the council leased the building to CSG who have created 24 luxury serviced apartments with a reception area and restaurant.

This will be an extension to the Cheval Old Town Chambers which is principally located in Advocate’s Close, and brings the total number of apartments available as short term lets to 75.







Number 329 High Street (in common with the City Chambers) has enviable views over the city to the north as well as views over The Royal Mile.

A family restaurant for 140 diners will be called Luckenbooths and is to be managed by Bon Vivant Group who already run The Devil’s Advocate and El Cartel.

Chris Stewart, CEO of the Chris Stewart Group said: “This has been another major transformation project for CSG. Working with the traditional façade with listed status and creating a stylish and classic interior that will stand the test of time has been a rewarding experience for the whole team. We are grateful to Edinburgh Council for their support throughout this project and I believe we have another development that the city can be proud of. The addition of 24 fully managed serviced apartments as well as the accompanying ground floor bar and restaurant will enhance the area for residents and tourists alike.”

CSG has already developed other buildings which the Cheval Collection run including The Edinburgh Grand, Abbey Strand, and Old Town Chambers.

