Aldi is looking for more than 140 new members of staff for stores in Edinburgh and The Lothians between now and Christmas.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores and distribution centres in the area.

This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as Warehouse Cleaner and Stock Assistant, all the way up to Deputy Manager.

Stores where Aldi is looking to hire include Bathgate, Hermiston Gait and Livingston.

The recruitment push is part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket currently looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Edinburgh and The Lothians.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

