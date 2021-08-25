Dive into a night of maritime adventure with a new collection of ocean-themed films at the Festival Theatre on 3 September 2021.

Returning as a live theatre tour, the Ocean Film Festival features a selection of short films starring

wild seafaring voyages, extreme watersports and marine conservation from the least explored

depths of the planet including iceberg-dodging kayak expedition and the extreme sport of skimboarding.

Originating in Australia with the aim of inspiring audiences to explore, respect, protect and enjoy the seas, each screening will see a free prize giveaway to win ocean-related goodies. None of the films on the live tour have been shown in the virtual events aired during lockdown.

Tour Director Nell Teasdale said he was looking forward to joining audiences in returning to the theatre to see the “latest inspirational collection of ocean films” while the festival would allow them to “witness intrepid human-powered challenges, mind-boggling marine life and incredible ocean cinematography, without getting your feet wet.”

“We’re so excited to share our latest collection of films and to bring together ocean-loving communities around the UK, so dive into a night of ocean adventure – up on the big screen”

One of the festival highlights is the film ‘From Kurils with Love’ which depicts a ragtag Russian marine biologist called Vladimir whom stows away on a boat filled with adventure junkies (and a world-renowned cybersecurity expert) to reach one of the last paradises on Earth – the volcanic Kuril Islands, between Russia and Japan. From this dramatically beautiful and inaccessible

chain of islands, ‘From Kurils With Love’ introduces us to a true warrior for the planet on an intimate journey of visual bliss… and sea lion chaos.

PHOTOGRAPHER: CHRIS BURKARD, 1ST ASSISTANT: RYAN HILL

Another one to watch is the film ‘Changing Tides’ chronicles a journey of two thousand kilometres, over three months, in two kayaks and zero single-use plastic. With giant icebergs, abundant wildlife and serious arm-power, university friends Lucy and Mathilde tackle an ambitious kayaking trip along the Inside Passage, down the coast of Alaska and Canada. With all of their five hundred meals stored in paper, ‘Changing Tides’ joins the duo on a journey of adventure, challenge, friendship and a deep love of the world’s oceans.





