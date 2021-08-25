AUTUMN TASTES AND A TOUCH OF GAME AT THE DALMORE INN

If you’re planning a trip north out of Edinburgh, consider Perthshire – always a popular daytrip destination.

The Dalmore Inn in Blairgowrie has launched a new menu introducing some autumn flavours to the palate.

Known for using the finest, locally sourced produce, this rustic style country restaurant has dishes to suit every taste, with lots of traditional favourites, such as fish & chips, steaks, and burgers, but is also showcasing imaginative and inventive dishes such as home smoked Honey Duck Salad, Cannon of Lamb with goats cheese croquettes, artichoke, roasted celeriac, baby beetroots, & crispy kale, and, a dish which features game, when available. Recently offered as one of the restaurant’s many “specials”, the dish of Marinated Pigeon Breast with blackberry, pine nuts, & pancetta salad is a delicious way to perhaps try game for the first time.

Such dishes, cooked with skill and flair by Head Chef Iain Naysmith and his team, would take their place on the menus of any fine dining establishments in Edinburgh or Glasgow. Cooking game particularly is very skilful but is something which Iain particularly enjoys.

“I love to have some game on the menu when it’s available – it’s a seasonal dish, so I have to keep my eyes open with my suppliers,” said Iain. “We are in the countryside here in beautiful Blairgowrie, so I like to reference that in my dishes, and my ingredients. I know that some diners may be unfamiliar with ingredients like pigeon, but I’d encourage them to give it a go, as its tender and flavoursome. This particular dish has a real touch of autumn with the blackberries in it.”

“As the days move towards autumn, we have introduced many other autumn flavours to tempt our guests,” added Iain. “We have a fantastic pork belly dish with garlic mash which is served with caramelized apples and cider jus – a quintessential autumn dish for this time of the year, along with a roasted butternut squash risotto which is also rich and warming. Our desserts are a speciality at The Dalmore Inn and we’ve updated the sweet menu with a Coffee Walnut Brownie with mascarpone, and a decadent White Chocolate and Boozy Cherry Cheesecake. Enjoy!”

For further details on the menus at The Dalmore Inn, Perth Road, Blairgowrie visit their website www.dalmoreinn.com/menus.

Call 01250 871088 to book a table

(Open 11am – 8.30pm for Coffee, 12pm – 8:30pm for meals)

