Skipper Kyle Bickley top scored as Berwick Bullets edged Mildenhall Fen Tigers 46-44 in a thrilling National Development League clash in which the lead changed hands eight times.

Bickley posted his intentions by winning well over Danny Phillips and Sam Bebee in the first heat and kept on going throughout the match.

And Bickley and Luke Crang, who also scored 14 points, made no errors when it really mattered in Heat 15 to roar clear of guest Danny Phillips and Luke Ruddick to pinch victory.

Bullets currently top the league and Gary Flint, Bullets’ manager, said: “What a match. Every time we went behind, we hit back and led again in one of the tightest matches I can remember.

“It was all achieved through top class teamwork which deserved the success they got after a huge effort, and we’re still top of the league on 15 points, three ahead of Leicester.”

RESULT: Berwick Bullets 46, Mildenhall Fen Tigers 44

Berwick Bullets: 46: Kyle Bickley (c) 3,3,2,3,3 = 14, Mason Watson 0,1,0,R = 1. Luke Crang 3,3,3,3,2* = 14+1. Kieran Douglas 1,0,2*,0 = 3+1, Greg Blair 3,3,2,Fx = 8, Ryan MacDonald (r) 0,0,0,N = 0, Ben Rathbone(r) 2,R,1,2*,1 = 6+1

Mildenhall Fen Tigers: 44, Danny Phillips (guest) 2,1*,3,2,0 = 8+1, Jordan Jenkins – Rider replacement, Elliot Kelly 0,1*,1,0 = 2+1, Luke Ruddick 2,2,3,3,2*,1 = 13+1, Sam Bebee (c) 1*,2,F,1,1* = 5+2, Sam Hagon (r) 3,2,2,2*,F,1,3 = 13+1, Luke Muff (r) 1,1*,1,N = 3+1

Like this: Like Loading...