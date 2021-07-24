The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by Public Health Scotland today, with the fewest cases since the middle of June. Case numbers are again lower than they have been in Lothian since 18 June, but again just more than 20,000 people have received a dose of vaccine.

Since Monday 19 July all parts of Scotland are now in Level 0. This does not mean that we are living without any restrictions at all, but it is certainly better than at some stages in the last 15 months or so. There is a table at the foot of this article explaining what the restrictions are in detail.

All the details are on The Scottish Government website and are summarised as:

At Level 0:

you can meet socially in groups: of up to 8 people from 4 households in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight of up to 10 people from 4 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant of up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors

under 12s do not count towards the total number of people or households meeting outside but count towards the household numbers indoors

you do not need to physically distance from family and friends in a private home

you can travel anywhere in Scotland in Levels 0, 1 or 2 but must not enter a Level 3 or 4 area unless for a permitted reason

you can travel anywhere in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands – before you travel you must check the travel rules in those countries

you can provide informal childcare, for example to look after a grandchild

up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals

tradespeople can carry out any work in your home such as painting, decorating or repairing

you should work from home where possible

The next significant date is 9 August when the vast majority of over 40s will have a significant level of protection. At that time it might be possible to move beyond Level 0, but it will depend on the data at the time. But in any case the government will not advise an immediate return to full offices working from 9 August. All of these measures will take time to put back in place.

Statistics

Deaths involving COVID-19 for Week 28: 12 – 18 July 2021

As at 18 July, 10,268 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

In the week 12 – 18 July, 47 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of 16 deaths from the previous week.

There were 11 deaths in Glasgow City, six deaths in the city of Edinburgh, and five deaths in Dundee City. In total, 19 council areas had at least one death last week.

1,125 deaths were registered in total in Scotland in week 28 of 2021. This was 100, or 10%, more deaths than the five year average for week 28.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 47 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“Eleven deaths were aged under 65, seven were aged 65-74 and there were 29 deaths in people aged 75 or over. 27 were male and 20 were female.

“Thirty-eight deaths were in hospitals, four deaths occurred in care homes, four were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and there was one death in another institutional setting.”

Figures below with an asterisk are provisional and reflect some difficulty in establishing the correct figure.

Date Newly reported cases of Covid-19 Cases in Lothian New tests Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks) Newly reported deaths Number of deaths according to daily measurement Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19 Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold) Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic Number of first dose vaccinations administered Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine 24 July 2021 1,307 247 23,857 6.1% 11 7,859 60 478 338,778 3,994,883 22,194 3,064,441 23 July 2021 1,505 269 25,795 6.4% 6 7,848 57 502 337,471 3,992,327 18,932 3,044,803 22 July 2021 1,825 363 33,280 6.0% 22 7,842 58 488 335,966 3,989,927 20,619 3,028,271 21 July 2021 1,686 317 31,462 6.0% 7 7,820 51 529 334,141 3,987,074 18,060 3,010,505 20 July 2021 1,604 304 19,073 9.2% 13 7,813 47 529 332,455 3,984,433 18,823 2,995,086 19 July 2021 1,464 346 15,660 10.3% 0 7,800 45 536 330,851 3,981,950 18,620 2,978,746 18 July 2021 1,735 385 19,427 9.8% 0 7,800 46 511 329,387 3,976,022 17,274 2,966,054 17 July 2021 2,317 490 29,634 8.6% 4 7,800 49 517 327,652 3,970,026 21,098 2,954,776 16 July 2021 2,047 479 26,868 8.5% 5 7,796 48 532 325,335 3,963,502 20,025 2,940,202 15 July 2021 2,086 376 34,773 6.6% 19 7,791 47 543 323,288 3,956,549 20,329 2,927,130 14 July 2021 2,636 534 35,849 8.1% 11 7,772 46 515 321,202 3,948,446 18,222 2,914,904 13 July 2021 2,529 594 23,804 11.5% 4 7,761 41 506 318,566 3,941,571 17,449 2,903,557 12 July 2021 2,134* 482 21,326* 11.1% 0 7,757 40 469 316,037 3,934,408 21,944 2,893,271 11 July 2021 2,048 438 20,242 11.2% 0 7,757 40 444 313,903 3,928,409 24,480 2,877,326 10 July 2021 2,190 27,162 7 7,757 42 435 26,128 9 July 2021 3,216 775 35,331 9.9% 6 7,750 39 427 309,665 3,911,189 28,377 2,843,938 8 July 2021 2,802 591 38,333 8% 4 7,744 38 401 306,449 3,900,864 27,672 2,825,886 7 July 2021 3,799 866 40,842 10.0% 5 7,740 34 387 303,647 3,890,176 28,549 2,808,902 6 July 2021 2,363 502 25,123 10.2% 6 7,735 32 346 299,848 3,879,458 27,170 2,791,071 5 July 2021 2,372 561 20,222 12.6% 0 7,729 30 338 297,485 3,869,223 23,619 2,774,136 4 July 2021 2,726 641 25,648 11.4% 0 7,729 25 316 295,113 3,857,584 25,996 2,762,156 3 July 2021 3,108 683 34,567 9.6% 3 7,729 25 305 292,387 3,844,371 24,627 2,749,373 2 July 2021 3,823 10.8% 4 7,726 19 285 289,279 3,831,770 30,141 2,737,347 1 July 2021 4,234 999 42,843 10.5% 6 7,722 16 275 285,456 3,816,251 27,272 2,722,725 30 June 2021 3,887 843 41,710 9.8% 3 7,716 19 235 281,222 3,799,467 28,622 2,712,237 29 June 2021 3,118 777 27,875 11.6% 1 7,713 20 215 277,335 3,781,887 25,928 2,701,195 28 June 2021 3,285 795 27,226 12.6% 0 7,712 20 202 274,217 3,765,379 30,287 2,691,775 27 June 2021 2,639 657 31,695 8.9% 1 7,712 17 196 3,747,510 29,939 2,679,357 26 June 2021 2,836 849 33,569 8.9% 3 7,711 18 197 268,293 3,730,101 39,730 2,666,827 25 June 2021 1,747 284 26,794 6.9% 2 7,708 16 188 265,457 3,709,801 2,647,397 24 June 2021 2,999 7.7% 5 17 177 23 June 2021 2,969 830 42,310 7.3% 5 7,701 18 170 260,711 3,682,620 31,746 2,617,450 22 June 2021 2,167 581 25,038 9.1% 4 7,696 18 171 257,742 3,664,571 32,917 2,602,753 21 June 2021 1,250 7.2% 0 7,692 14 158 20 June 2021 1,205 321 22,098 5.8% 0 7,692 254,325 3,630,589 35,652 2,571,637 19 June 2021 1,209 331 4.5% 2 7,692 253,120 18 June 2021 950 212 29,254 3.5% 2 7,690 12 128 251,911 3,591,638 39,649 2,535,803 17 June 2021 1,317 262 30,990 4.6% 4 7,688 12 140 250,961 3,571,726 42,695 2,516,066 16 June 2021 1,129 35,638 3.4% 1 7,684 15 133 248,515 3,551,739* 2,493,358 15 June 2021 974 20,761 5.0% 2 7,683 17 137 248,515 3,531,461 37,140 2,470,181 14 June 2021 761 210 15,781 5.2% 0 7,681 17 128 247,541 3,517,668 41,390 2,446,834 13 June 2021 1036* 230 22,856 5.0% 0 7,681 246,780 3,497,287 43,034 2,425,825 12 June 2021 1030* 297 26,650 4.1% 2 7,681 245,744 3,477,378 45,769 2,402,700 11 June 2021 1,104* 241 28,563 4.1% 0 7,679 13 132 244,714 3,459,063 47,911 2,375,246 10 June 2021 735 217 28,379 2.8% 1 7,679 14 124 243,610 3,441,217 50,272 2,345,181 9 June 2021 1,011 241 36,227 3.0% 1 7,678 14 121 242,875 3,422,431 50,057 2,313,695 8 June 2021 695 157 14,873 5.0% 0 7,677 12 121 241,864 3,403,866 48,489 2,282,203 7 June 2021 641 16,192 4.2% 0 12 122 3,386,321 2,251,259 6 June 2021 775 215 20,675 4.0% 0 7,677 240,528 3,365,779 44,883 2,227,493 5 June 2021 860 201 27,436 3.4% 1 7,677 239,753 3,345,842 51,814 2,202,547 4 June 2021 992 213 26,962 3.9% 2 7,676 8 116 238,893 3,326,005 53,145 2,170,570 3 June 2021 835 227 31,841 2.8% 4 7,674 8 110 237,901 3,305,812 50,992 2,137,618 2 June 2021 677 160 26,258 2.8% 1 7,670 10 114 237,066 3,286,261 49,917 2,106,177 1 June 2021 478 107 16,489 3.1% 0 7,669 10 106 236,389 3,267,290 47,130 2,075,231 28 May 2021 641 132 25,939 2.6% 2 7,668 6 90 234,312 3,196,051 49,965 1,971,006 3 May 2021 132 10,195 1.5% 0 2,824,955 1,326,599 1 April 2021 400 73 25,956 1.8% 8 7,610 21 215 218,432 2,493,327 42,984 399,062 27 March 2021 563 119 25,519 2.4% 6 7,584 26 283 216,705 2,358,807 50,875 294,714 25 March 2021 701 157 31,946 2.4% 10 7,572 32 310 215,599 2,285,711 50,083 263,236 27 February 2021 525 106 19,615 3.1% 18 7,129 74 898 201,512 1,570,153 27,224 72,178 4 February 2021 1,149 159 27,668 4.9% 53 6,322 127 1,812 183,418 694,347 45,085 9,031 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 31 December 2021 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

