Dalkeith Country Park is set to open its gates to campers next month for a summer getaway to remember. Whether you fancy a two-hour hike or leisurely amble in the countryside with a picnic, it’s a chance to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

The 1,000-acre estate will host its rural camping experience from 2 to 30 August 2021, with a 60-pitch campsite set in a picturesque location next to the River Esk.

Situated just five miles from Edinburgh city centre, the site is perfect for families, friends and couples who want to holiday near the city during 2021’s reimagined Edinburgh Festival and Fringe. Above all, it is ideal for enjoying a couple of days camping in the tranquillity of the Park and is a great taster for families trying out camping for the first time.

Remko Plooij, managing director of Dalkeith Country Park, said: “This is an exciting step for us. Our August campsite is an ideal spot for families, friends and couples seeking a basic serene space to enjoy the beauty of Dalkeith Country Park and all that we offer here. It’s also perfectly placed to be an affordable accommodation option for those wanting to experience camping for the first time or enjoy being close to the beautiful city of Edinburgh and all that it offers during summer 2021. Although the campsite will only be open in August this year, we are hoping to develop our site further in the near future.”

The Park itself features waymarked cycling and walking routes and a regular programme of activities ensures there is plenty on offer for the entire family. Campers will have Restoration Yard Store and Restaurant & Wellbeing Lab on their doorstep and in addition to the attractions of Dalkeith itself, East Lothian’s beautiful beaches are less than 30 minutes away.

Campers also receive 25% off entry to the park’s exciting Fort Douglas Adventure Playground. New this summer is the Park’s Go Ape courses which have been designed with families in mind. Children of one metre tall plus will be able to enjoy their first Go Ape experience.

The dog-friendly campsite offers small, medium and large pitches as well pre-pitched tents for a minimum of two-night stays. Prices for the campsite start from £16 per night for two adults and from £22 per night for a family of four.

