The 2021 Edinburgh international Book Festival will run from 14 to 30 August 2021 and will feature 250 events online and in person. With a theme of Onwards and Upwards the festival has high hopes for the hybrid model.

Readers can enjoy a chat with fellow book enthusiasts in an online chatroom or enjoy a live Q&A after an event.

We spoke to Director, Nick Barley, about the festival and its new home, and the way it has become much more accessible for everyone.

Tickets go on sale on 22 July 2021. Details here.

Nick Barley, Edinburgh International Book Festival Launch, Edinburgh College of Art, 6 July 2021 All photos © 2021 J.L. Preece

