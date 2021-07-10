Jude Rowan BA (Hons) Fine Art, Society of Scottish Artists Professional member, and a member of the Edinburgh film photography collective LoFi, took several photos of the former tram depot at Shrubhill on Leith Walk almost a decade ago now.

These are, even to the untrained eye, not quite in focus – but they are not meant to be. By way of explanation it is best to have Jude’s own account of why she took these shots.

Jude said: “I am interested in decayed, abandoned buildings where there is beauty in the layers of history, peeling paint, rust and graffiti.

“When regularly walking past the Tram Depot (I didn’t know what it was at the time), one January day in 2010, I peeked through a gap and knew that I just had to get in to photograph the inside of the building if possible – which it was, just. Next day l arrived with two film cameras – one a cheap red plastic panoramic camera from a charity shop, and the other a pinhole format (the two square photographs).













