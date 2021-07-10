On Saturday a thank you lunch was held in Leith to say thank you to all the volunteers who have worked with ELREC for their hard work over the last year and a half.

10th July 2021 Edinburgh – ELREC Chairperson and Lothians MSP, Foysol Choudhury, joins with volunteers from ELREC to celebrate their work handing out food hampers during the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News

Foysol Choudhury, MBE, MSP, is Chair of Edinburgh & Lothians Regional Equality Council (ELREC). Mr Choudhury said: “We wanted to show our appreciation to all out volunteers who have helped us deliver vital work during Covid-19.

“The volunteers cane together every Friday to collect Fareshare food, prepare food boxes, order and include halal chicken and then deliver to local communities in Edinburgh. Since June 2020 we have supported over 250 families with food boxes.

“The demand is still high, however due to the funding coming to an end, we have had to reduce our supply to 25 boxes per week.

Along with Mr Choudhury, Rajnish Singh, ELREC Secretary, and Honorary President, Professor Sir Geoff Palmer, OBE, also attended the event. The lunch was enjoyed by 32 of the dedicated volunteers and staff members.

Mr Choudhury said: “We had a lovely lunch, and handed out gift bags and certificates to everyone involved.”

