Ex Hearts manager Ian Cathro has this weekend been appointed Assistant Head Coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

The move means that Cathro will be reunited with Nuno Espírito Santo, who he worked with at Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

Nuno was appointed Spurs boss on Wednesday having departed Wolves alongside Cathro in May.

A spokesperson for Spurs said: “Ian joins as Assistant Head Coach having previously worked as part of Nuno’s backroom team at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rio Ave and Valencia. He also held a similar role at Newcastle United and spent time as Head Coach of Heart of Midlothian.”

Cathro spent seven unsuccessful months in charge at Tynecastle and was sacked after failing to make it out of Hearts’ League Cup group, which was made up of teams in lower divisions.

After departing Hearts, Cathro spent nearly a year out of football, before linking up with Nuno at Wolves in the summer of 2018.

Wolves announced in May that a number of staff would be departing the club in the summer, including Cathro and Nuno.

Like this: Like Loading...