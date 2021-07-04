EMBASSY Gallery announces a newly commissioned exhibition, ‘Welcome to Babeworld’, a collaborative project led by artist Ashleigh Williams.

“Welcome to Babeworld” is a very pink, very garish installation – which explores the precarity of sex work, the importance of community building, and the dystopian realities that exist for some of us.”

The exhibition opens on 8 July 2021 with two time slots available at 6.00pm to 7.00pm and 7.30pm – 8.30pm, all bookable through Eventbrite:

‘Welcome to Babeworld’ will be on from 9 July till 9 August. EMBASSY Gallery will be open Friday to Sunday, noon to 6.00pm. Visitors are encouraged to book via Eventbrite but walk-ins will be welcome with the possibility of a short wait.

EMBASSY 10b Broughton Street Lane, Edinburgh, EH1 3LY

https://www.facebook.com/embassy.edinburgh

EMBASSY is supported by Creative Scotland

