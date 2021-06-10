Police are appealing for information following a serious road crash which took place around 5pm yesterday and involved a white Mini Cooper and a black BMW 320 estate which were being driven on the A198 near Tantallon Castle, North Berwick.

Emergency services attended and a 23-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries. A 71-year-old woman was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of Livingston Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a crash that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

“We are appealing to the public for assistance to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would encourage any motorists with possible dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the crash to contact police.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2478 of Wednesday, 9 June, 2021.”

