Hibernian, along with newly appointed technical partner Joma, have launched their official home kit for the 2021/22 season.

The traditional green body and white sleeves remain with the creative sublimation of the street map of Edinburgh showcasing the Club’s strong links across the city. The Club crest proudly sits in its rightful place of Leith within the city map.

All photos courtesy of Hibernian FC

The bottle-green colour grades into a darker emerald green at the bottom in a way to extend the Hibernian feeling further out of the City, into the wider communities of Edinburgh.

Hibernian Creative Manager Peter Burt said: “Our partnership with Joma has allowed us a greater level of creativity which hasn’t been possible with previous kit partners. They understand our brand aspirations and working closely with their design team we were able to create something completely unique to our supporters, and the City.”

Interim Chief Executive Greg McEwan added: “As a club we have set some ambitious targets, but realistic at the same time, and with this new kit you can tell we are passionate about our position within the City of Edinburgh and how we plan to grow our brand within the City, the wider country and beyond. This kit is really focused on our fans. It is their City and from this design it is very much green and white.”

Hibs’ fan Scott Robertson said: “It’s a great design, not like any I have seen before from the Club. It’s a great fit and feels like good quality.”

Fellow Hibs’ fan Jade Brydon added: “One of my favourite kits to date, all the small details really add up to make something special for an incredible Club and I am proud to wear our badge.”

Dan Blake said:“I thought it was a great design, the stencil outline of Leith embedded into the green is pretty special. Joma and the club have done a great job. Sure it’s going to be a popular kit.”

The new 2021/22 home kit will be available to pre-order next week. Keep an eye on our website and social media platforms for confirmation of timings. The kit will be available in store from week commencing 7th July.

Like this: Like Loading...