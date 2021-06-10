Police are seeking help to trace 30-year-old Dale Iwaniec, who is missing from an address in Bonnyrigg and was last seen in the Bonnyrigg area at 6pm last night but was potentially spotted in the Gorebridge area at around 8pm.

Described as 5ft 9 tall, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a beige hooded top and grey shorts.

Police Inspector Graeme Brockie said “We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who has seen Dale or who is aware of his whereabouts to get in touch”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 3768 of 9th June 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...