Police searching for a missing man recovered a body in woodlands near Dunbar yesterday.

Although no formal identification has taken place, officers have informed the family of Kieran Dixon of the discovery.

Mr Dixon was last seen in North Berwick on Tuesday evening and an extensive search was launched utilising the force helicopter along with officers on the ground.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that around 4pm on Wednesday, 9 June, the body of a man was found near to woodlands in North Berwick.

“Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of Kieran Dixon, 34, reported missing from Dunbar on Tuesday, 8 June, has been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

