Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was struck by a car being driven on Queensferry Road near to the junction with Parkgrove Road around 5.25pm yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services attended and the 33-year-old man was taken, by ambulance, to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for assessment. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for collision investigators to carry out enquiries.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “This was a busy time of evening with lots of people and several motorists in the area. I would appeal to them to contact us with any information they may have as it could assist our enquiries in establishing what has happened. In particular, anyone with a dash cam is asked to check it as it may have captured images which could aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2696 of 3 June, 2021.

