Police Scotland say that Armed Forces Day provides an opportunity to show their support and appreciation for the Royal Air Force, British Army, Royal Navy and all the men and women who currently, and have previously, served their country.

There are currently 221 reservists working in Police Scotland, deploying as and when required around the world.

They recently won the Gold Award under the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, which formally acknowledges the pledges made by the organisation under the Armed Forces Covenant.

This award demonstrates the ongoing commitment of Police Scotland, to support reservists in balancing the challenges of their reserve service, with a full-time career.

The force say that they are proud to mark Armed Forces Day and hope everyone will join us in celebrating the incredible people who have helped protect our nation whilst serving in two uniforms.

