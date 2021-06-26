Hearts were scheduled to take on Berwick Rangers last night, however the match was called off at lunchtime after five members of the Hearts football department returned positive Covid tests.
Attention then turned to today’s fixture against Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield, Hearts have now announced that the match will go ahead as planned, with a crowd of around 500 fans expected for the 3pm kick off.
Hearts’ manager Robbie Neilson had planned to field two separate teams for the fixtures with an element of experience and youth in both elevens.
Today will be Hearts first match since they defeated Raith at Stark’s Park at the end of April. Hearts get their season underway in two week’s time against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.