Hearts were scheduled to take on Berwick Rangers last night, however the match was called off at lunchtime after five members of the Hearts football department returned positive Covid tests.

Scottish Championship – Heart of Midlothian v Alloa Athletic. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 23/01/2021 Hearts play host to Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Championship at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hearts run out 6-0 winners after a fine performance over a demoralised Alloa side who are now staring relegation in the face. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Attention then turned to today’s fixture against Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield, Hearts have now announced that the match will go ahead as planned, with a crowd of around 500 fans expected for the 3pm kick off.

Hearts’ manager Robbie Neilson had planned to field two separate teams for the fixtures with an element of experience and youth in both elevens.

Today will be Hearts first match since they defeated Raith at Stark’s Park at the end of April. Hearts get their season underway in two week’s time against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

