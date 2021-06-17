A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at a vehicle dealership on North Bridge Street in Bathgate which happened around 12.40pm yesterday.

A mini motorcycle stolen from the premises has been recovered.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Officers have thanked members of the public for their assistance.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank of Livingston Police Station said: “We are grateful to the members of the public whose assistance has greatly aided this investigation.”

