Police are appealing for information after two men attempted to break into a house in Rodger Crescent, Armadale, West Lothian, around 2.50am on Wednesday, 16 June.

The men tried to enter the property through patio doors but were disturbed and were seen running off in the direction of Station Road.

One man was wearing all black clothing. The other man was also wearing all black clothing with a fluorescent section on his top.

Detective Constable Kenny Alexander, of Livingston CID, said: “Fortunately these men did not succeed in entering the property and ran off when they were disturbed and we are seeking information that may help us find them.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of this incident, including dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area, is asked to get in touch.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0281 of Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

