It is probably just as well that the Transport and Environment Committee meeting being held today is a virtual one.

There is simply not enough space in the Dean of Guild Room at the City Chambers (which is where these meetings are usually held) to allow for the twenty individual deputations to be heard without asking them all to leave the room after saying their piece.

This is not quite without precedent. There was a committee meeting about council funding for third parties held before lockdown last year when the room was so full there was standing room only.

The issue of traffic, transport and sustainable travel has caused so much discussion and views from both sides. Today this is evident in the number of groups who have asked to be heard, and those who have written to the council to make their views known. You can read the written deputations below.

Today the Transport and Environment Committee chaired by Transport Convener Cllr Lesley Macinnes, meets at 10am. You can watch the proceedings online from the webcast link here.

