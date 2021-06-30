The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has issued interim advice on adult Covid-19 booster vaccinations on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The Scottish Government welcomes the interim advice from the JCVI that – in order to maximise protection in those most vulnerable to serious Covid-19 – booster vaccines should be offered to certain priority groups from September.

“The committee will consider additional scientific data as it becomes available over the next few months ahead of formulating final advice. In the meantime we have been working closely with NHS boards to plan for this potential booster campaign, in line with this interim advice.

“The current COVID-19 vaccination programme continues at pace and remains on schedule to complete adult first doses ahead of target next month, and second doses in September. It remains vital that everyone has both doses of the vaccine for greatest protection. To make this as easy as possible, the number of drop-in clinics for everyone over the age of 18 is being increased across the country.”

Vaccination Centre. NHS Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...