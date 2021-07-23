NHS Lothian have partnered with Musselburgh Racecourse to deliver a series of pop-up vaccination clinics to help in the race against Covid-19.

By bringing the vaccination programme into the heart of Lothian communities, NHS Lothian is making it easier than ever for people to get their lifesaving vaccine.

The pop-up’s will take place over the next three race meetings – the first this Sunday (25 July) and on 30 July and 6 August – and are available to any race-goer who is over the age of 18 and who requires either a first or second dose (provided they received the first dose more than eight weeks ago) of the vaccine. No appointment is required.

Professor Alex McMahon, Executive Director for Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Healthcare Professionals, NHS Lothian, said: “Our vaccination teams have already delivered a number of really successful community based pop-up clinics and I am delighted that we can offer more in East Lothian thanks to this partnership with Musselburgh Racecourse.”

Bill Farnsworth, General Manager, Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We want everyone who comes racing to feel as safe and confident as possible, so we are delighted to play a small part in supporting the excellent work of NHS Lothian’s Covid vaccination team by hosting a mobile vaccination unit at the racecourse over our next three race meetings.

“We would urge anyone who has still to receive their first or second doses to take advantage of this opportunity.”

This latest partnership follows hot on the heels of a number of recent similar ventures, which saw NHS Lothian led pop-up clinics take place ahead of Hibs, Hearts and Livingston football matches.

Professor McMahon added: “As things begin to open back up, more and more of us are getting back to the things we love most – whether that’s football, shopping or a day at the races. Our vaccination teams are working tirelessly to ensure that we can deliver clinics in key community locations, making it easier than ever for people to get the vaccine.

“It has been truly fantastic to see so many people come forward to receive their vaccination, but I would encourage anyone who has yet to receive either their first or second dose to pop along to one of our clinics.”

The Musselburgh Racecourse clinic will be available on –

Sunday 25 July, 2pm-7pm

Friday 30 July, 4.30pm-8pm

Friday 6 August, 12pm-5pm

NHS Lothian is offering a range of pop-up and mobile clinics in locations across Lothian. In addition to these, a number of larger mass vaccination sites are also available.

Information on all vaccination venues is available at: https://www.nhslothian.scot/Coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Under-18s.aspx

Appointments are not required at any of the vaccination venues. Pfizer second dose vaccinations are not available at the pop-up clinics. This is due to the way Pfizer needs to stored and handled. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are still available at all mass vaccination sites.

Ends

Like this: Like Loading...