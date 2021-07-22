Hidden Door has set up a fundraiser with a target of £10,000 so that they can exhibit the work of recent art graduates whose degree shows were cancelled due to Covid-19.

This year’s five day festival will take place outdoors at Granton next to the gasometer from 15 – 19 September 2021.

While Covid safe, the open air venue is not suitable for displaying visual art exhibitions. Organisers have been given the opportunity to transform a nearby warehouse into a large exhibition hall, but they need to raise funds to do so.

The proposed venue is big enough to allow proud parents and audience members alike to admire the art while also remaining Covid-compliant.

The Crowdfunder will launch imminently, with supporters able to pick from a wide range of rewards including an immersive treasure hunt experience through the festival grounds, exclusive hand printed lino-cut t-shirts from Acorn Print Studio, all access passes to the opening night VIP event and limited edition framed art prints by Hidden Door artists.

The visual artists will be chosen from Hidden Door’s Graduate Support Network, launched earlier this year to support recent graduates. These artists will be paid for their work through the proceeds raised from this year’s crowdfunder. For many of them, it will be their first paid creative opportunity.

Hidden Door 2021 will take place right next to The Granton Gasholder. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Hannah Stewart, Project Manager, said: “Graduates across Scotland have missed out on the opportunity to exhibit their work because of the onset of a global pandemic. This has greatly impacted their introduction to the industry and their subsequent livelihood.

“It goes without saying that the last 16 months have been challenging for everyone, especially the Arts and Culture sector. These artists are not only trying to establish themselves and their career, but to reinforce the importance and value of art and culture during these unprecedented times. As a festival that celebrates the artistic integrity of Scotland and the wider UK, it is Hidden Door’s duty to help alleviate these artists’ feelings of being devalued, discouraged and despairing.

“We at Hidden Door want to help give these emerging artists the exhibition they deserve. We also want to make sure Scotland doesn’t miss out on the fresh creativity and drive that enriches the country.

“We have the venue and we’ve found the talent; we just need the community’s support to make it happen!”

Once live, supporters can contribute to the Crowdfunder by following the link on the Hidden Door website.

Tickets are available via www.hiddendoorarts.org/tickets or from Citizen Ticket.

