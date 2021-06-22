This Saturday 26th of June, GrizzFit, Linlithgow’s newest state-of-the-art gym, are holding an event which will see the team and gym members take on the physical challenge of completing 24 WODS (Workout of the Day) in 24 hours to raise funds for charities The Anthony Nolan Trust and Rock2recovery.

Fundraisers Barry McGeachie, Tom Griscti, Jen Matthews said: “We cannot wait for the weekend to start our workout marathon alongside a great group of committed gym members to raise money for charities close to our heart.

“We are absolutely delighted to have passed the halfway mark of our £5000 fundraising target already thanks to local support and members of our community and we hope that many more donations come through to help us reach our goal. We also can’t wait to see people down here over the weekend to cheer us on and enjoy some great food from the Green Gannet Food Co.”

GrizzFit launched in August 2020 and was set up by Tom Griscti, a former Royal Marine and his partner Jenny Matthews, an ex-gymnast who both have a strong dedication to health and well-being and helping individuals progress as well as finding their passion for fitness. Whilst opening during the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic GrizzFit have managed to established a strong sense of community and team spirit within its members.

The charities chosen are Rock2Recovery a veteran based charity https://rock2recovery.co.uk/ and The Anthony Nolan Trust which supports people suffering with blood cancer https://www.anthonynolan.org/

Photographers or film crews are welcome to attend.

GrizzFit has created a space based around a community of athletes that support and encourage each other. Barry McGeachie joined the gym from day one and soon developed a passion for the style of training and community within the gym.

After doing various events in the past Barry approached Tom & Jen to put forward the idea of raising money for charity, from here the plans developed into what is now the 24 in 24 event.

