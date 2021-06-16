MILK Cafés in Edinburgh have teamed up with Bellfield Brewery to give fathers the ultimate Father’s Day treat this year.

The brunch box contains all of their usual goodies but also includes two cans of Bellfield craft beer.

And in keeping with Bellfield’s ethos they are offering for the first time a gluten free brunch option.

Father’s Day brunch box serves two and is available to order directly to your doorstep in original, vegetarian and gluten free, priced at £40.

Order online here – BRUNCH DELIVERY – MILK (cafemilk.co.uk)

