Detectives are appealing for information following two housebreakings in the Eliburn area of Livingston which took place at properties in Foxknowe Place and Primrose Place in the town between 3.25pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday, 19 May.

A man was seen carrying a large bag over his shoulder walking towards Peel Park and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything. He is described as white, of slim build, wearing dark trousers, a light coloured top and white trainers.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank, of Livingston CID, said: “One woman who surprised a man in her home was left significantly distressed and we are appealing to anyone who can help with our enquiries to come forward.

“In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have private CCTV and also drivers with dash-cam who may have been in the area.

“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting incidents 2296 and 2122 of Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...