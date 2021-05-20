To coincide with the end of what will be a memorable season on and off the pitch for Hibs, regardless of what happens at Hampden, the club has announced the return of the Player of the Year Awards ceremony.

The event on Saturday May 29 will be held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions, but promises to be a night celebrating the achievements of all the players and staff at the club throughout 2020/21.

Photos Ian Jacobs

Available on HibsPass to season ticket holders, the event will also be screened via Pay Per View on HibsTV at the special low price of £5.99 – giving all supporters a chance to share in the club’s success on the night.

Regular awards presenter Grant Stott will return to oversee proceedings, alongside in-studio guests including club legend and official ambassador Pat Stanton, and Joelle Murray.

Voting will start soon on the following categories: Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Season.

Full details on how fans can have their say will be shared on the club website and social channels in due course.

In addition there will also be the coveted Players’ Player of the Year award, which will be decided by the squad.

All of the action will kick-off at 6.30pm on the night.

The awards are being sponsored by Caledonian Heating and Plumbing.

Click here for more information on how to view this year’s Player of the Year Awards.

