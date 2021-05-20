Edinburgh City will be playing in League Two next season despite a 1-0 victory over Dumbarton at in the Play-off final second leg tonight.

After a goalless first half, the Citizens gave themselves some hope with a goal but then had a player sent off and played the last half-hour with 10-men.

6th April 2021 Edinburgh – Ouzy See celebrates after scoring during the SPFL League 2 match between Edinburgh City and Annan Athletic at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh. The game ended 1-1.

Gary Naysmith made one change to the starting Xi that lost 3-1 to Dumbarton at Ainslie Park on Monday in the first-leg with Conrad Balatoni replacing Andy Black whilst usurprisingly Jim Duffy kept faith in his side.

For the first time since lockdown, supporters were allowed into the stadium and they made their presence known.

City went into the game with a mountain to climb and defences were on top in the opening period.

Danny Handling created a couple of chances with dangerous crosses before Forbes tried to catch out Callum Antel with a wind assisted free-kick which flew over the bar.

In the 30th minute Ross Forbes again tried his luck from long distance but his effort went wide,

At the other end a City free-kick deflected off Carswell but the Dumbarton keeper was alert and gathered the ball.

The hosts had a great chance just before the break when Forbes’ free-kick was headed across goal but knocked over the bar form close range.

Dumbarton started the second-half on the front foot and forced a number of corners but it was City who took the lead in the 52nd minute when Ouzy See headed home a long looping cross from Craig Thomson.

Moments later Liam Henderson was shown a second yellow card for simulation when he dived inside the area as he was challenged by two defenders.

Naysmith made a double substitution replacing Handling and Lee Hamilton with Alex Harris and Blair Henderson.

City had a penalty claim denied in the 69th minute when See got on the end of a Henderson flick on and was bundled off the ball but the referee wasn’t interested.

Jamie Dishington replaced Josh Campbell for the last seven minutes then three minutes later he fired a volley just over from the edge of the area then a minute later at the other end Adam Frizzell brought out a great save from Antel.

City won a corner in time added on and Antel came up to help his strikers but the ball was cleared and he was forced to run back and Dumbarton held on to secure their place in League One.

Dumbarton: Ramsbottom, McAllister, McGeever, Neill, Quitongo, Forbes, Carswell, Wedderburn, Brindley, Frizzell, Jones. Subs Barclay, Omar. Wallace, Duthie, Langan

Edinburgh City: Antell, Thomson, McIntyre, Balatoni, Brown, Handling, Jardine, Hamilton, Campbell, See, L. Henderson.

Subs: Black, B Henderson, Dishington, Goodfellow, Denham, De Vita, Harris

Referee Alan Newlands

Like this: Like Loading...