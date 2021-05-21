Lord Provost Frank Ross has sent a good luck message to Hibs ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final and also reminded fans of current Covid guidelines.

He said: “Wishing the very best of luck to Hibs in the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday! Of course, I’d much rather be at the match in person but I’ll be joining the many thousands watching safely from home.

“If you do plan on watching the game and (hopefully) celebrating I urge you to please continue to follow the ongoing guidance.

“Edinburgh remains in level two which means no more than eight people from eight different households should meet up outdoors and mass gatherings are not permitted. We don’t want to curb anyone’s fun but with things still so precarious it’s vital that we continue to stick to the nationwide regulations – for all our safety.

“Whatever the result on Saturday, I’m sure Hibs will do Edinburgh proud. They waited so long to lift the Cup in 2016 and to do so again so soon would truly be a remarkable achievement. I can promise that if they do win the Cup we’ll make sure they receive a fitting celebration when it’s safe and permitted to do so.”

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Celtic. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 15/05/2021 Hibs and Celtic play out an end of season goalless draw in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

