All of the What the Fork Monarchs and the Stellar Devils will be on show in the meeting at Armadale on Friday when teams labelled Sam’s Monarchs and Richie’s Devils do battle as a warm-up to the league visit by Monarchs to Leicester on Saturday.

It’s another step on the road to normality, with two matches involving the Armadale Devils having already been staged at the circuit. It had been thought that George Rothery, the sensation of the two meetings so far, would not be available but George has re-ordered his commitments and will be in action for Sam’s team. The Championship match originally scheduled against Birmingham will be rearranged for later in the season.

It’s a different format for Friday with the four least experienced riders kept away from the tougher heats, so that also means that the big guns will be in opposition more often than under the usual format. Berwick’s Austrian Danny Gappmaier comes in as a guest rider to make up the required 14 riders.

Sam Masters continues as captain of the Monarchs this season and he is looking forward to riding at Armadale for the first time since October 2019. He said “We need some silverware, that’s what I think! Every time I’ve been at Edinburgh for the full year, we’ve made the Playoffs. My bikes are ready, I’ve done a little bit more to them, went over them in the winter and they are pretty good. I’ve got one new engine for the UK, the other ones are going quite good so I didn’t need to change.”

THIS WEEK’S MEETINGS:

Friday 21st May: Sam’s Monarchs v Richie’s Devils, 7:30pm

SAM’S MONARCHS: Sam Masters, Danny Phillips, Kye Thomson, Nathan Greaves, William Lawson, George Rothery, Gregor Millar.

RICHIE’S DEVILS: Richie Worrall, Joe Lawlor, Dany Gappmaier, Tom Woolley, Josh Pickering, Sheldon Davies, Lewis Millar.

Saturday 22nd May: Leicester v What the Fork Monarchs (Championship), 7:30pm.

