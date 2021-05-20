Hibs have announced an exciting new three-year partnership with leading sports manufacturer Joma.

The seven-figure partnership will see Joma take over as Official Kit manufacturer and technical partner from the 2021/22 season and provide the club with bespoke playing kit, training wear, leisurewear and footwear.

Hibernian join Europa League finalists Villarreal, Anderlecht, Hoffenheim, Atalanta and Getafe as part of the Joma family.

Joma, ranked among the top 10 sports companies in the world, will grow their presence in Scotland’s top flight game by partnering with Hibernian, who finished third in the league and are Scottish Cup Finalists.

Hibernian Interim Chief Executive Greg McEwan said: “I am delighted to announce this partnership with Joma.

“This partnership is worth seven figures to the club over its duration and sees us partner with one of the top ten manufacturers in the world.

“It positions us at the top table in European football and is a record-breaking kit deal for the club.

“We look forward to releasing the new kits in the coming weeks and I am sure Hibs fans will like what they see.

“It is an exciting time at the club, on and off the field and we look forward to building on that with the team at Joma.”

Alberto López, General Director of Joma Sport, added: “We have already developed a strong working relationship in a short period of time with Hibernian, and I am convinced that, together, we will be even stronger.

“Joma is firmly committed to quality and design and now we will be fully focused on providing highest standards of service to Hibernian Football Club.”

The partnership begins on June 1st.

