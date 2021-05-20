William Whyte, 48, was sentenced to six years in prison at Edinburgh High Court today.

Between 1, March, 1996 and 31, May 1996, Whyte raped a 15-year-old girl at an address in West Lothian.

He was convicted of rape on Thursday, 29 April, 2021.

Detective Constable Lynn Morrison of the Non Recent Team at Livingston Public Protection Unit said “Despite the passage of time, the victim managed to provide us with a statement which allowed us to carry out this investigation. Had it not been for her bravery in coming forward this crime could have gone un-punished.

“We continue to be committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual abuse to justice. Time is no barrier for our enquiries. I would urge anyone who wishes to report sexual crime, regardless of when it happened, to contact us so we can conduct a thorough and professional investigation.”

