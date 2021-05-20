Edinburgh skies have been illuminated by the Granton gasholder with creative light shows designed by students from Edinburgh College working in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council.

The iconic gasholder tower located in the Granton Waterfront area of the city is now a beacon of light on the Edinburgh skyline thanks to the partnership project which provided students from the college with an invaluable opportunity to expand their knowledge and develop their skills working on a live creative project.

Students from across the College’s Creative Industries faculty, from Music and Sound Production to Art and Design, worked alongside 21CC Productions to create the lightshows and designs. They will illuminate the sky over Granton Waterfront for a period of up to two years starting in time for the summer festivals in whatever form they take this year.

The tower has long been an iconic fixture on Edinburgh’s Waterfront for more than a century dating back to 1903. The Council acquired the gasholder as part of the purchase of the wider gasworks site in 2018 and made the commitment to retain and restore it as a central feature within the ambitious £1.3bn regeneration of the Waterfront.

Cammy Day, Depute Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “It’s great to see this iconic structure illuminated as it sits at the heart of our £1.3bn regeneration project for Granton Waterfront. It’s been a tough year for everyone and we’re all still living through very challenging times so I’d like to thank the students at Edinburgh College for being involved in this project to make the gasholder a beacon of light while development is going on in the area.

It’s also created a hands on, practical learning opportunity for Edinburgh College’s Creative Industries students to participate in while celebrating the rich history and heritage within the community.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener said: “It is fantastic that the Council can contribute to the night time reimagining of a city landmark into one of Scotland’s biggest and most visible artworks.

“The illumination will provide a highly visible and beautiful installation at the heart of the Granton Waterfront regeneration. It has been an exciting project and in working with Edinburgh College, something truly special has been produced.”

Culture and Communities Vice Convener Councillor Amy McNeese-Mechan said: “The Granton gasholder is already a well-loved landmark on Edinburgh’s skyline and it will now become a prominent feature in our night-time skyscape as well thanks to this partnership project. I’m sure there will be quite a buzz on social media as people capture the newly lit-up structure and look towards Granton and its exciting future.”

Edinburgh College head of faculty for Creative Industries Jakki Jeffery said: “We’re delighted to be involved in this partnership project working alongside the City of Edinburgh Council to illuminate the sky over Edinburgh. This project has provided a fantastic opportunity for students across our Creative Industries faculty to gain experience working on a live project and it’s great to see all their creative ideas come to life.”

This follows the announcement of funding for the Historic former Granton Station and public square in March this year.

Image credit – Fabio Scalici Photography

Like this: Like Loading...