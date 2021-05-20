Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy wants one final all-action performance tonight against Edinburgh City at the C&G Systems Stadium to ensure League One football next season and deny the Citizens promotion.

The ‘Sons start with a 3-1 lead from the first-leg at Ainslie Park and are now huge favourites to win the play-off final.

Scottish first division play off – Edinburgh City v Dumbarton. Ainslie Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 17/05/2021 Edinburgh City go down 3-1 to Dumbarton in the first leg of the first division play off. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The former Hibs’ manager told the club website: “We have given ourselves a good platform and I doubt many would have turned down the chance to go into the second leg with a two-goal cushion if it was offered.

“However, we know that the job remains to be done. Edinburgh City know they are on their last chance and will be giving it everything they have to claw the advantage back.

“We must work with everything we have, in all areas of the pitch, to ensure we are the ones with something to celebrate at the end of the evening.

“Having our supporters in the stadium will really boost us tonight and the players are all looking forward to seeing them again.

We hope we can reward them for the patience they have shown in waiting to see us in action in person, and the support they have continued to show the club.”

Isaac Layne is doubtful, having trained on Saturday but missed the match whilst PJ Crossan, Jaime Wilson and Joshua Bradley-Hurst definitely won’t feature.

The match is also available to watch on BBC Alba, which is Freeview channel 7 in Scotland only.

