Two former Hibs’ players have been named in the Team GB squad for Tokyo Olympics.

Kim Little who currently plays for Arsenal and Caroline Weir who plays for Manchester City are the only two Scots and the non-English players in the 18-strong squad.

Head Coach Hege Riise’s said: “I know first-hand as a former player just how proud my players will feel today at having been selected to represent Great Britain.

“There is no greater sporting occasion in the world and I am honoured to lead this hugely talented team into the Games.

“We will go there aiming to win and we will give everything we have to achieve success. I hope Great Britain’s inclusion once more in the Olympic Football Tournament can inspire the next generation of young girls to play the sport we love.”

Great Britain, who went out in the quarter-finals in their last Olympics appearance at London 2012, start their Tokyo campaign against Chile on Wednesday, 21 July, before further Group games against hosts Japan and 2016 bronze medallists Canada.

The full-squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley, (Man City and England), Ellie Roebuck (Man City and England)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea and England), Lucy Bronze (Man City and England), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash and England), Steph Houghton (Man City and England), Demi Stokes (Man City and England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal and England)

Midfielders: Sophie Ingle (Chelsea and Wales), Kim Little (Arsenal and Scotland), Jill Scott (Man City and England), Keira Walsh (Man City and England), Caroline Weir (Man City and Scotland)

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Man City and England), Fran Kirby (Chelsea and England), Nikita Parris (Lyon and England), Georgia Stanway (Man City and England), Ellen White (Man City and England)

Reserves: Sandy MacIver (Everton and England), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal and England), Niamh Charles (Chelsea and England), Ella Toone (Man Utd and England)

