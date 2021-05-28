Edinburgh City will face newly relegated Hamilton Academical, Ayr United, Falkirk and Albion Rovers in the group stages of the Premier Sport Cup.

Gary Naysmith’s men were drawn in Group E of the tournament.

SPFL Premier Sports Cup

The full draw which took place earlier today is as follows:

Group A – Heart of Midlothian, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Peterhead, Cove Rangers, Stirling Albion

Group B – Dundee United, Arbroath, East Fife, Elgin City, Kelty Hearts

Group C – Ross County, Dundee, Forfar Athletic, Montrose, Brora Rangers

Group D – Livingston, Raith Rovers, Alloa Athletic, Cowdenbeath, Brechin City

Group E Hamilton Academical, Ayr United, Falkirk, Albion Rovers, Edinburgh City

Group F – Motherwell, Queen of the South, Airdrieonians, Annan Athletic, Queen’s Park

Group G – Kilmarnock, Morton, Clyde, Stranraer, East Kilbride

Group H – St Mirren, Dunfermline Athletic, Stenhousemuir, Partick Thistle, Dumbarton

The full fixture list and TV selections will be confirmed next week.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and St Johnstone, the current holders, in the last 16.

Premier Sports Cup 2021/22 dates

Group stage Dates : MD1: Weekend of July 10/11 – MD2: Midweek of July 13/14 – MD3: Weekend of July 17/18 – MD4: Midweek of July 20/21 – MD5: Weekend of July 24/25

Second round – Weekend of August 14/15

Quarter-finals – Midweek of September 21-23

Semi-finals – Weekend of November 20/21

Final- Sunday December 19

