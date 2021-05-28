The Championship winners have a rather embarrassing record in the competition last lifting it in 1962, something they will be hoping to change this year.

Hearts have been drawn in group A alongside, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Stirling Albion.

Premier Sports Cup SPFL

As usual, the competition was split into a North and South section for the group stages with Hearts being placed in the North section.

The eight group winners and the three best runners-up will be joined by European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and defending champions St Johnstone in the last 16 of the competition.

The newly named competition will get underway on July 10th with the group stages concluding a fortnight later. The final will once again take place before the end of the year, the date is set for Sunday 19th December, with the National Stadium being the venue.

Like this: Like Loading...