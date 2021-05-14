Transition Edinburgh (TE), the group behind community-led activities and events to promote a climate neutral capital by 2030, is always ready with some advice.

The group suggests that one of the ways to help achieve this goal is through food choices. TE point out that a plant-based diet, using seasonal, locally grown produce as much as possible reduces carbon footprint. And while many people do enjoy meat there are vegetarians who are just as healthy without eating animal protein.

TE suggest these actions:

ACTION: Have more meat free days. Beware of intensively farmed meat. Grass fed Scottish meat is less damaging to the environment.

ACTION: Grow your own local vegetables. You can start really small with a tub of cress on a window sill. Or you can go the whole cabbage in your garden or joining with others in a community growing project.

Online Friday food growing at Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) Workshops. Edinburgh & Lothians Regional Equality Council (ELREC) runs a regular food growing educational group with RBGE. Every Friday from 1:30-2:30pm, a RBGE staff addresses themes such as, planning your plot, composting, companion planting, pests and diseases and more. Email cfc@elrec.org.uk to find out more.

Search for “Community Gardens” which will locate local examples. The Field at Duddingston is one example.

Edible Edinburgh covers many aspects of food and growing produce

