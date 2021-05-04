Dovecot Studios will showcase 24 designers and makers in its world famous Tapestry Studio in early June, offering visitors the opportunity to support our local creative economy.

Taking place in Dovecot’s airy spaces, visitors will be able to safely browse the work of contemporary textiles, homeware, jewellery, beauty and accessories designers including Green Thomas, Anne Watson Jewellery, Emily Millichip and Tessuti Scotland.

Committed to showcasing the best in contemporary art, craft, and design, Dovecot is delighted to provide a platform for the creative industry during what has been a turbulent time for independent businesses. Dovecot Summer Fair will have rigorous safety measures in place including timed entry, a one-way system, sanitising stations, and the use of face-coverings.

Visitors to Dovecot Summer Fair will be able to combine Summer Fair admission with tickets to Dovecot’s five star exhibition Archie Brennan Tapestry Goes Pop!, which tells the story of Edinburgh native Archie Brennan (1931-2019) in the first major exhibition of his work.

Bringing together over 80 tapestries as well as archive material, this is a chance to delve into the world of a master of modern tapestry.

Contemporary Craft & Design Fair

Dovecot Studios, Edinburgh

Saturday 5 June – Sun 6 June 2021

10am – 5pm

Timeslots must be booked in advance

Suggested donation £3

