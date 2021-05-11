New MSP and Scottish Conservative Leader, Douglas Ross, has wasted no time in setting up one of the most important administrative roles in the party at Holyrood.

Stephen Kerr MSP has been appointed the new Scottish Conservative chief whip. Miles Briggs MSP for Lothian will remain in the party’s Shadow Cabinet with a new role.

The Scottish Conservatives will announce their new Shadow Cabinet over the next fortnight.

Mr Ross said: “I’d like to thank Miles for all his work as chief whip and he will remain an essential part of our team.

“Miles has proven to be a great campaigner in the past, particularly by pushing the SNP to enact Frank’s Law, and we will need his energy for a Shadow Cabinet that will be ready to take on the SNP and drive forward Scottish Conservative policies.

“As we continue to be a strong opposition and start on the road to building Scotland’s real alternative to the SNP, we need MSPs like Miles who will get things done and deliver results.

“I am delighted to appoint Stephen Kerr as chief whip. I’m confident that he has the experience and determination to make sure the Scottish Parliament is 100% focused on our recovery from Covid.”

Miles Briggs making his acceptance speech at Ingliston ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Chief whip, Stephen Kerr MSP, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet after our best ever performance in a Holyrood election.

“The Scottish Conservatives will be a stronger opposition that ever before. We will hold the SNP to account and get all of the focus onto rebuilding Scotland, as we promised in our campaign.

“We won 100,000 more votes than in 2016 and retained the substantial seat gains we made in 2016.

“We now have an opportunity to create Scotland’s real alternative to the SNP and every Scottish Conservative MSP is ready to work hard and make that happen.”

