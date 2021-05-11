An academic support centre is “open” at The White House in Craigmillar to support local young people with school work, and inspiring them in their achievements.

The centre is intended to connect young people who might never have thought of going to university with university staff. The belief is that no young person should be held back by their circumstances or miss out on the choices and opportunities they deserve.

The White House remains closed for the moment, but no doubt the relaxation of restrictions announced by the First Minister today will allow some changes in the near future.

IntoUniversity is starting to offer their after school academic support programme in person to students registered with them, following relevant Covid guidance and protocol, while the rest of their programme is currently being delivered online.

Laura Cattell, Head of Widening Participation, University of Edinburgh said: “IntoUniversity brings a fantastic place-based model of community outreach that complements really well the existing widening access and community outreach that exists across both cities. It will give the University of Edinburgh a chance to build on existing relationships with families and young people, as well as grow new ones. We’ve already been amazed at the doors this collaborative and unique programme has opened and we can’t wait to see how it develops.”

Around one in five children in Edinburgh live in poverty. The Edinburgh Poverty Commission carried out a two year long study of the effects of poverty in the capital and identified areas for action. One of the most crucial according to the twelve members of the commission is that the city must create conditions for good jobs, affordable housing, income security and meaningful opportunities “above all in the city’s schools”.

