St James Quarter and FUSE launch first virtual training academy

FUSE aims to help inspire the next generation of retail and hospitality

Future leaders of retail and hospitality can broaden their skills and knowledge as St James Quarter and FUSE team up to create their first ever virtual training academy – open to anyone currently out of work or looking for a job in retail and hospitality.

Throughout May, The FUSE Academy will host the top names in retail and hospitality, who will share the secrets of carving out a successful career in the industry. Each inspiring and informative session is free to attend and will give expert insight as well as providing valuable training tips for interviewing and creating the perfect CV.

Working with partners across Edinburgh, St James Quarter launched FUSE to provide a high-quality recruitment and training service for the 3,000 jobs it will bring to Scotland when its doors open in June. As well as finding the suitable candidates for each role, FUSE focuses on developing careers by offering training and providing people with opportunities to achieve accredited qualifications.

St James Quarter Managing Director Nick Peel and Retail Director Gill Moore will kick off the virtual FUSE Academy with an inspiring and in-depth look at their careers and previous roles, which include senior positions at Arsenal Football Club, Rangers Football Club and Harvey Nichols Middle East.

FUSE Manager Calum Nicol, who will co-host the CV workshop session, said: “FUSE is about more than filling roles, it’s about finding the right job for the right person and allowing people to carve out successful careers.

“At FUSE we pride ourselves on helping job seekers not only find work but expand their career prospects by connecting them to courses and accredited qualifications. The FUSE Academy is the perfect way to discover career opportunities and expand your own skillset by learning from some of the biggest names in Scottish retail and hospitality.”

As well as featuring speakers from FUSE and Fair Start Scotland, The FUSE Academy will also welcome experts from some of the biggest brands opening at St James Quarter, including Bross Bagels, Bonnie and Wild and the PVH Group, who represent Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

St James Quarter Marketing and Brand Director, Rochelle Burgess, who will be part of The FUSE Academy’s Expert Panel discussion, is delighted to be involved in the virtual training sessions.

She said: “As someone who started out working on the shopfloor, I am so pleased to be able to share my experiences from my career so far.

“There is a common misconception that there are limited career opportunities within retail and hospitality, but The FUSE Academy will dispel those myths, while allowing those who attend to gain valuable CV and interview skills.

“The jobs that St James Quarter brings will have a positive impact on Edinburgh and could also be the first step in a new career for someone, that legacy is something that really excites me.”

The FUSE Academy begins on 6 May, with each 45-minute session covering a different topic each Thursday, throughout the month. To register, please visit www.edinburghfuse.com/events

The FUSE Academy schedule:

Thursday, 6 May Session One: My Career in Retail – registration

Thursday, 13 May Session Two: CV Workshop – registration

Thursday, 20 May Session Three: Interview Masterclass – registration

Thursday, 27 May Session Four: Expert Brand Panel – registration

