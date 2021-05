Scottish Labour projected its message for a national recovery in Edinburgh and Glasgow last night.

Pic Greg Macvean- Scottish Labour Party Scottish Labour Party projections in Edinburgh and Glasgow on The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh Castle, People Make Glasgow, Donald Dewar statue and The Armadillo ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections on Thursday 6th May.

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “Scottish Labour is taking its message for a brighter future across the country.

“It might go over the heads of the SNP and the Tories, but our focus is a national recovery for a stronger, fairer Scotland.

“If that’s your priority too, use both your votes, especially the peach ballot paper, for Anas Sarwar’s Scottish Labour.”

Like this: Like Loading...