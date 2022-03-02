The Scottish Government should launch a full fan-led review of football in Scotland, Ian Murray MP says.

At Scottish Labour conference this weekend, Murray will speak about the need for Scottish football to be run in the interest of fans, calling on the SNP to work with the Scottish Football Supporters Association to undertake a review.

Murray had previously called on the Scottish Government to participate in the UK Government’s review, which they refused to do.

The Edinburgh South MP was instrumental in leading fans of Heart of Midlothian to rescue the club from administration – and the team last year became the largest fan-owned football club in the UK.

He said: “The UK Government has concluded a fan-led review in England, and while the Crouch report was broadly positive, it falls short of the kind of fundamental change we require to put fans back in charge of our beautiful game, we need a long overdue fan-led review for Scottish football.

“The game’s outdated governance from the very top to the grassroots needs to be modernised and reformed to put the fans at the heart of how our game is run.

“The Scottish Government should initiate that review and support the ‘reclaim the game’ project by the Scottish Football Supporters Association.

“We are all custodians of our national game and must ensure the fans voices are heard in modernising it to make it fit for the future so we can have the very best from the grassroots to the World Cup.”

Ian Murray MP 2020 Campaign Launch, Wester Hailes Education Centre, Edinburgh, 16 Jan 2020 PHOTO John Preece

