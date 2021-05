After the first day of results, there has been little in the way of the unexpected so far.

The only constituency where there was a gain was Edinburgh Central where the SNP’s Angus Robertson won with a convincing majority, taking the seat from the Scottish Conservatives. It was former leader, Ruth Davidson who won it last time with a slim majority of 610 votes.

Here are the new MSPs so far:

Alex Cole Hamilton Edinburgh Western – 25,576 votes majority of 9,886

Daniel Johnson Edinburgh Southern – 20,760 votes majority of 4,022

Angus Robertson Edinburgh Central – 16,276 votes majority of 4,732

