The first images of this year’s newly-hatched gentoo penguin chicks have been captured at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo.

Staff at the wildlife conservation charity were delighted to report nine chicks have emerged so far and hope more will follow in the coming weeks. The first month is critical and keepers will be keeping a close eye on the new arrivals.

Gentoo chicks weigh around 98g when they hatch which is the equivalent to half an avocado.

Keen Penguin Cam viewers have been able to catch a glimpse of the youngsters on the charity’s live website camera and visitors hoping to see the gentoo penguin chicks in-person must pre-book zoo tickets before their visit at tickets.edinburghzoo.org.uk.

