Michelin-star chef, Tom Kitchin, cooked up a storm at a high-profile Edinburgh development, describing the designer kitchens as ideal for creating home-cooked family meals.

To celebrate local Scottish producers and the reopening of Edinburgh’s lively hospitality scene, Kitchin collaborated with CALA Homes (East) for a cook along at its Boroughmuir development in Bruntsfield.

The Masterchef guest judge regular demonstrated how home cooks could replicate restaurant-quality dishes from home, using local ingredients from his favourite suppliers across the city.

On the menu was Scottish salmon fillet from Welch fishmongers in Newhaven, with peas, lettuce, radish and broad beans.

More than 4,500 users tuned in on Facebook and Instagram to watch the decorated Chef cook live from the show apartment.

Tom is the Chef Proprietor of four businesses across Edinburgh and East Lothian (The Kitchin, The Scran & Scallie, The Bonnie Badger and Southside Scran). Scotland’s youngest winner of a Michelin star, he took the opportunity to thank CALA for helping to shine a light on Edinburgh’s hospitality industry and local suppliers.

He said: “Edinburgh’s hospitality scene is so vibrant with so many ventures going on. For years we were the laughing stock – culinary wise – and now we can showcase some of the world’s best restaurants.

“It’s so different to other cities – it’s the most beautiful – and it’s a city that makes you smile. Each area is so unique.

“The restaurants we have in the Kitchin group are in such different parts of Edinburgh. I love being in The Kitchin in Leith, it has a totally different vibe to the Southside. But the great thing is, regardless where you are, you can get around the whole city so easily.

“I’ve really enjoyed cooking in a CALA kitchen. It has all the modern appliances you need – and is perfect for creating a home-cooked family meal.”

Chef Kitchin gave the show home kitchen, designed by Kitchens International, a grilling at the event, making full use of the integrated Siemens appliances throughout – bringing the meal together on the Siemens induction hob, located on a kitchen island – an ideal setting for entertaining.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “This event was a first for us and it surpassed all of our high expectations – it was an honour to have one of Scotland’s most renowned chefs cook in our kitchens.”

CALA offers buyers a range of homes and apartments across its three Edinburgh developments. Boroughmuir, in the heart of Bruntsfield, Waterfront Plaza in Leith, and The Crescent, located near Haymarket.

To find out about CALA’s developments across Edinburgh, visit https://www.cala.co.uk/edinburgh/

